ASEAN and China sign the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) during the 8th ASEAN Summit, 4-5 November 2002 Phnom Penh (Cambodia). The signing of the document is the result of efforts of ASEAN countries, especially the 4 countries directly involved in the disputes in Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago (Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei) in maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea (Photo: VNA)