26 new imported cases bring COVID-19 tally to 1,252
Vietnam recorded 26 new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese, between 6am and 6pm on November 11, raising the tally to 1,252, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.
Repatriated citizens arrive at a quarantine site (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 26 new imported COVID-19 cases, all Vietnamese, between 6am and 6pm on November 11, raising the tally to 1,252, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said.
Twenty-five patients, including one woman, were repatriated from Romania on Flight VN82 that arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on November 8.
The other, a female, returned from the US and transited Japan before entering Vietnam on Flight VN311 via Da Nang International Airport in central Da Nang city on November 8.
All the new patients have been quarantined upon their arrival.
Of the 1,252 cases so far, 691 were locally infected.
The country saw four new recoveries on November 11, raising the number of patients freed from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 to 1,091.
Among those still under treatment, 19 have tested negative for the virus once, 12 others twice, and 11 thrice. No patients are in critical condition at present, according to the treatment sub-committee.
Meanwhile, the number of related fatalities remains at 35.
There are 15,540 people having close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine at present, including 217 in hospitals, 14,334 in other concentrated quarantine sites, and 989 at home or accommodation facilities./.