World Singapore scientists find out rapid COVID-19 test method Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore on July 27 discovered a way to deliver coronavirus testing results within 36 minutes, about a quarter of the time required by existing gold-standard tests.

World ASOSAI Governing Board meeting looks into COVID-19 response Measures to support members of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in COVID-19 response were discussed aside from specialised issues at the online 55th meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board on July 27.

World ASOSAI Governing Board holds 55th meeting online The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) convened a teleconferenced 55th meeting on July 27 under the chair of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), which holds the ASOSAI chairmanship for 2018-2021.

World Indonesia revises down 2020 credit growth to 4 percent Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the country’s credit growth down to just 4 percent this year compared to 2019 - far from the initial 11 percent.