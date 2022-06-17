Business Routes Asia 2022 helps Da Nang promote tourism development, economic recovery The 16th Asian route development forum (Routes Asia 2022) was a success, providing a great database for its host - the central city of Da Nang, to promote its tourism to countries around the world, stated Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son at a meeting to review the event on June 16.

Business Offshore wind power investors need better mechanism While Vietnam plans a 7,000MW of offshore wind power by 2030, most of wind farm investors shared their concern about the bidding mechanism for the industry in a recent energy workshop in Hanoi.

Business Extended payable excise tax will help boost domestic automobiles The Ministry of Finance (MoF)’s proposal to extend the deadline for excise tax payment for locally manufactured and assemble cars will help businesses get more financial resources and restore their production, according to Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecturer at the Finance Institute.

Business Toyota to enhance domestic auto supporting industry Toyota Motor Vietnam and the Industry Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a project to enhance domestic enterprises' supporting industry.