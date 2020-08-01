Conducting quick COVID-19 tests for people (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Health Ministry on August 1 evening announced 28 more COVID-19 cases, 19 of them are related to Da Nang Hospital, seven in Da Nang and two imported ones.



The two imported patients arrived at Can Tho International Airport in Can Tho city from Indonesia on July 29 and were immediately quarantined at Tra Vinh Tuberculosis Hospital.



Those who caught the virus via community transmission are aged from nine to 86, and from Da Nang city, Quang Nam province, HCM City and Thai Binh province.



They were either patients at Da Nang Hospital, had close contact with COVID-19 patients, or were caring for family members at the hospital.



As of 6pm on August 1, Vietnam recorded a total of 586 cases, including 304 imported ones which have been quarantined following their arrivals.



Since July 25, there have been 142 cases related to Da Nang Hospital.



At present, 91,462 who had close contact with patients or entered from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine, including 953 in hospitals, 18,063 in other concentrated facilities and 72,446 at homes./.