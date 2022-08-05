29th ASEAN Regional Forum opens in Cambodia
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) opened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on August 5 with the participation of foreign ministers from countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
The foreign ministers from 27 countries, including the US, Japan, China and Russia, are scheduled to focus their discussions on regional security, including the conflict in Ukraine and the missile and nuclear weapon programme of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Established in 1994, the ARF has become an important platform for security dialogue in the Indo-Pacific. It provides a setting in which members can discuss current security issues and develop cooperative measures to enhance peace and security in the region./.
