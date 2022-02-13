ASEAN Measures proposed to address food security vulnerabilities exposed by COVID-19 in SE Asia A core element of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), food security, now looms as a priority for Southeast Asia, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, according to an article published on The Diplomat online news magazine.

ASEAN ASEAN, OECD sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in conjunction with the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Conference.

ASEAN ASEAN, India holds high-level conference on renewable energy The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy has taken place recently, focusing on the theme of “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”.