30 citizens arrive at Van Don airport from China
-
30 citizens arrive at Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)
-
They are brought home under the instruction of the Prime Minister through the coordination among the Foreign Ministry, the Vietnam Embassy in Beijing (China) and related ministries, agencies and localities (Photo: VNA)
-
The aircraft carrying the citizens landed at Van Don International Airport in Van Don island, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, at 05:04 am on February 10. In the photo: Checked baggages are disinfected and put into isolation area. (Photo: VNA)
-
30 Vietnamese citizens are carried from the plane into the disinfection and immigration procedure area (Photo: VNA)
-
Citizens are instructed to undergo medical check-ups and immigration procedures (Photo: VNA)
-
The aircraft performing the flight was the one which earlier transported medical supplies presented by Vietnam to China, along with 11 Chinese citizens back to Wuhan. In the photo: 30 citizens from Wuhan in China’s Hubei province arrive at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
-
The citizens, including an eight-month pregnant woman, are in stable health (Photo: VNA)
-
They are carried to the isolation area for medical monitoring (Photo: VNA)
-
The citizens, including an eight-month pregnant woman, are in stable health (Photo: VNA)
-
Through preliminary medical examination, the crew members along with medical staff and citizens are now in stable health (Photo: VNA)
-
The citizens are carried to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for isolation and medical monitoring (Photo: VNA)
-
They are carried to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for isolation and medical monitoring (Photo: VNA)