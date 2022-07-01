Business HCM City collects 7 million USD of taxes, fines from people with Google incomes Ho Chi Minh City has collected taxes and fines worth a total of 169 billion VND (7.26 million USD) from 38 individuals who earned incomes through Google in the first half of the year.

Business Vietnam’s famous rice gains access to Japan Tan Long Group JSC, in collaboration with Kiraboshi Bank, held a ceremony in Tokyo on June 30 to introduce ST25 rice, which was named the world’s best rice in 2019, to the Japanese market.

Business Businesses asked to use e-invoices from July 1 Except for several special cases, all enterprises, business households and individuals must use e-invoices instead of paper invoice starting from July 1, according to a circular issued by the Finance Ministry.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,112 VND/USD on July 1, up 2 VND from the previous day.