30 Vietnamese firms register for field demonstrations at Agritechnica Asia Live
Illustrative photo (Source: nongnghiep.vn)Can Tho (VNA) – A total of 30 firms and 10 units in Vietnam have so far registered to perform machinery field demonstrations at the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, heard a press conference on the event held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 30.
The event, the theme of which highlights concerted mechanisation towards sustainable agriculture, is scheduled to take place in Can Tho on August 24-26.
Le Quoc Thanh, Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC), said the field demonstrations at the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute are a different feature of this edition in Vietnam.
According to Thanh, other activities include machinery exhibition and seminars on mechanisation in fruit and fishery sectors as well as on collecting feedback for the establishment of a mechanical centre in the delta. The event, annually held in Asian nations, aims at promoting commercial transactions and presents an opportunity for domestic and foreign enterprises to find suitable partners.
It is also the first time an Agritechnica Asia Live takes place in Vietnam, with the number of participants estimated to reach about 4,000.
Björn Ole Sander, Chief Representative of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in Vietnam, said before the event takes place, IRRI will coordinate with scientists to evaluate and verify the effectiveness of machines and technologies that are about to be on display./.