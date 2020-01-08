30 years of Vietnam – India friendship association in HCM City marked
A get-together took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8 to mark the 71st anniversary of Republic Day of India (January 26), World Hindi Day (January 10), and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) in the city.
Speaking at the event, Chairman of the association Huynh Thanh Lap shared the significance of the historic day January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India with basic political principles took effect. He said India has become a power playing an important role in Asia and the world.
Since the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the Vietnam – India ties have been growing across politics, trade, culture, human resources and science-technology, he noted.
According to him, the VIFA in Ho Chi Minh City has effectively conducted people-to-people exchange activities over the past three decades, worked closely with the Indian Consulate General to hold cultural and arts exchanges, and served as a bridge connecting the two countries’ businesses together.
Indian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City K. Srikar Reddy hailed Vietnam as a solid pillar in India’s Act East policy, saying that bilateral ties on the back of mutual trust, understanding and shared viewpoint on regional and global issues have been strengthened via visits by leaders.
He lauded the VIFA for holding political and diplomatic events, as well as exchanges in the fields of culture, religion, tourism and people-to-people exchange, contributing to further intensifying the Vietnam – India ties in various areas.
The diplomat took the occasion to express thanks to the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City – the only university in Vietnam to teach Hindi language, thus bringing India’s national language to Vietnamese students and enhancing cultural and education exchange between the two nations./.
