Society Vietnamese embassy identifies Moscow farm fire victims Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia have been working with local authorities to verify the identity of victims of a greenhouse farm fire in Moscow who are suspected to be Vietnamese migrants.

Society Khanh Hoa donates rice to needy people during Tet The People’s Committee of central Khanh Hoa province has agreed to provide over 870 tonnes of rice for more than 58,000 poor people during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.

Society Software launched to better support disabled people As of September 2019, nearly 75,000 people had registered with a software managing information of people with disabilities in the central provinces of Quang Binh and Binh Dinh.

Society More railway tickets available for Tet More than 3,000 railway tickets are available for sale from January 7 to meet the rising travelling demand during Tet - the traditional Lunar New Year Holiday, said the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company.