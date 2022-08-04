3,000 children will join “LofKun Happy Run” event in HCM City (Photo: qdnd.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – As many as 3,000 children aged under 15 nationwide will participate in the “LofKun Happy Run” programme in Ho Chi Minh City this month, according to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation Central Council.



The programme is part of a series of the events themed “LofKun – sharing and love” jointly organised by the Council and the International Dairy Products (IDP) JSC in the city on August 6-7.

It is expected to contribute to inspiring children and parents to practice physical exercise and protect health.



Other activities will include “Flashmob 3.000” and “Lof Bus” – a programme developed from the activity to sponsor children that have lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.



As scheduled, the first “Lof Bus” programme will help care for 50 children orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic in HCM City, and the next progammes will benefit those nationwide./.