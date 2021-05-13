Archaeologists examine the unearthed drill bits (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - An ancient drill bit workshop dating back more than 3,000 years has been uncovered at an archaeological site in Ea Sup district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, according to the provincial museum.

It is the largest ancient drill bit workshop found in Vietnam so far, the museum said, with thousands of items unearthed.



The discovery resulted from an excavation by scientists from the National Museum of History and the Dak Lak Museum at the Thac Hai archaeological site in Ia J’loi commune from March 28 to April 29.



From what they have discovered, archaeologists believe the ancient inhabitants of Thac Hai were skilled craftsmen. With meticulously sharpened edges and carefully polished surfaces, the 3,000-year-old drill bits are believed to have been used to make jewellery.



Tombs were also discovered at the site, one of which was of a craftsman buried with items such as ceramic vases, pestles, axes, and drill bits, all arranged orderly at the bottom of the tomb.



Scientists from the two museums said that documents and scientific records are being prepared for the preservation of the artifacts.



Ancient drill bit workshops have also been found at Bai Tu in Bac Ninh province, Trang Kenh in Hai Phong city, and Dau Ram and Ba Vung in Quang Ninh province in Vietnam’s north./.