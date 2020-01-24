300-year-old temple on Phu Quoc protects fishermen
The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.
Surrounding the 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Phu Quoc Island are the "Turtle Head Tiger Tail" Rocks (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) - The 300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple on Kien Giang province’s Phu Quoc island is a place for fishermen to pray for a smooth voyage.
Perched on an odd-shaped formation of rocks overlooking the ocean, located 200 metres west of Duong Dong town, the temple is the most visited shrine on Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island.
According to historical annals, the temple was built in 1937 and underwent restoration in 1997. To reach the sacred site, pilgrims must first ascend 29 winding stone steps.
The shrine is built on sanctified soil offering protection from disasters at sea.
Dinh Cau Temple, apart from its spiritual renown, also boasts spectacular sunsets and calm and clear water, as well as a night market ideal for shopping and dining, and experiencing the unique Phu Quoc culture./.