Society Practice-based training needed to create high-quality tourism staff Practice-based training is needed to create high-quality human resources, key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Society Hanoi presents two tonnes of face masks to New York city The Vietnamese Embassy in the US and the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN on July 9 handed over two tonnes of medical and anti-bacterial cloth face masks as the gift of the Hanoi authority to New York city to help local people fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Anti-drug fight needs synchronous, drastic efforts: Party official Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on July 9 stressed close coordination as well as synchronous efforts of relevant forces in the fight against drug.