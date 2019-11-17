30th anniversary of UN Convention on the Right of the Child marked
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs and the UNICEF office in Vietnam on November 16 held a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Right of the Child.
Prominent among those present were Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and UNICEF chief representative in Vietnam Rana Flower.
Speaking at the event, Minister of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung highlighted that Vietnam was the first country in Asia and the second in the world to ratify the convention in 1990. Over the past three decades, the political commitments and the strong leadership of the State in the implementation of the right of the child have helped improve the life of millions of Vietnamese children, the minister pointed out.
However, the minister also stressed that more vigorous acts are needed in Vietnam and the world as a whole not only to ensure the realization of the child’s rights but also to achieve the sustainable development goals for the children.
“That is why we need to pledge more vigorous and immediate acts to safeguard and strengthen the rights for all the children in Vietnam, right at present and for the future generations,” Minister Dung said.
Activities in Hanoi to mark the anniversary, which will be held until November 17, include a photo exhibition, the inauguration of a library and quizzes on the convention./.
