30th COVID-19 case reported in Vietnam
Another case of COVID-19 was detected in Vietnam at 19:30 on March 8, raising the total number of cases in the country to 30.
A quarantined area in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Another case of COVID-19 was reported in Vietnam at 19:30 on March 8 by the Health Ministry, raising the total number of cases in the country to 30.
The new patient is a UK citizen who boarded flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport on March 2. After entering Vietnam, the 66-year-old female patient travelled to Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
She is now in stable heath condition, showing no symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulties.
Of the 30 COVID-19 infection cases in Vietnam, 16 had been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals./.