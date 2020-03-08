Health Vietnam informs movement history in Europe of COVID-19 patient The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Embassies of France, Italy and the UK in Hanoi and asked the Vietnamese Embassies in Paris, Rome and London to share with relevant agencies of the host countries about movement history and temporary residence address in the UK of a Vietnamese woman who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after travelling to several European nations.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Health Hanoi-based children’s hospital capable of testing SARS-CoV-2 The Ministry of Health on March 7 decided to allow the Department of Biomolecular Research for Infectious Diseases under the Hanoi-based National Children’s Hospital to perform tests for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Health Hai Phong mulls quarantining high-risk localities Leading officials of the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 7 agreed to consider quarantining the whole Phu Luu village in Thuy Nguyen district’s Phu Ninh commune and Tan Lap residential area in Duong Kinh district’s Tan Thanh ward, as they are localities with high risks of the epidemic of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).