World Cambodia announces outcomes of the 9th ACMECS, 10th CLMV, 11th CLV meetings Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on December 9 issued a press release regarding the outcomes of the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area held via video conferences earlier the same day.

World RoK’s agricultural exports to Southeast Asia increase The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s agricultural exports to Southeast Asia and India, which are included in its New Southern Policy, reached 1.39 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2020, up 8.4 percent year-on-year.

ASEAN ASEAN, EU experts discuss access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines Experts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU) convened on December 8 to exchange best practices on policies and to identify further opportunities for collaboration on COVID-19 vaccines.