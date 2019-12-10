30th SEA Games: Vietnam earns 17 gold medals on Dec. 10
The gold medal in the men’s football concluded a successful day for Vietnam at the 30th SEA Games on December 10 with 17 gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.
Doan Van Hau scored two goals in the 3-0 victory over Indonesia on December 10, helping Vietnam earn a gold medal in the men's football at the 30th SEA Games (Photo: VNA)
The 3 – 0 victory against Indonesia earned Vietnam the first-ever gold medal in the SEA Games men’s football.
Meanwhile, track-and-field athletes obtained six gold medals, namely Nguyen Thi Oanh (women’s 5,000m run and 3,000m steeplechase); Nguyen Thi Huyen (women’s 400m hurdles); Do Quoc Luat (men’s 3,000m steeplechase); Nguyen Thi Oanh, Quach Thi Lan, Hoang Thi Ngoc and Nguyen Thi Hang (women’s 4x400m relay); Quach Cong Lich, Luong Van Thao, Tran Dinh Son and Tran Nhat Hoang (men’s 4x400m relay).
Particularly, with 10 minutes and 0.02 second, Nguyen Thi Oanh not only pocketed her third gold medal at this year’s SEA Games but also broke the Games’ record in the 3,000m steeplechase event.
Vietnamese wrestlers won seven gold medals on the day. They are Ha Van Hieu (men’s freestyle 125kg), Nguyen Xuan Dinh (men’s freestyle 65kg), Nguyen Huu Dinh (men’s freestyle 61kg), Kieu Thi Ly (women’s 55kg), Nguyen Van Cong (men’s freestyle 57kg), Can Tat Du (men’s freestyle 70kg), and Nguyen Thi My Hanh (women’s 62kg).
In kickboxing, Nguyen Xuan Phuong and Huynh Van Tuan bagged golds in the men’s 57kg and 51kg events, respectively.
Swimmer Tran Tan Trieu also brought home a gold medal in the 10km category.
At the end of the 10th official competition day, Vietnam gained 97 gold medals, surpassing the target of 65 gold medals set for the Games.
Host the Philippines still tops the medal table with 149 gold, 117 silver and 119 bronze medals. Vietnam ranks second with 97 gold, 85 silver and 104 bronze medals, followed by Thailand with 92 gold, 102 silver and 122 bronze medals./.