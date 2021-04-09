30th Vietnam Expo to feature 300 stalls
Vietnam Expo 2021 is set for April 14-17 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 30th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) is set for April 14-17 in Hanoi and will feature 300 stalls and a series of workshops on e-commerce.
According to the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad), the venue will be the Hanoi International Exhibition Center at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street in downtown Hanoi.
With the fair’s theme spotlighting digital transformation, on display will be machinery, equipment, supporting industry products, electrical and electronic products, food and beverages, and farm produce for export.
A total of 320 enterprises from Vietnam, Cuba, Germany, Japan, Russia, the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and elsewhere have registered to participate in the event.
It will feature an Korean promotion space run by the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) in Hanoi for the 22nd consecutive year.
A series of workshops on Vietnamese exports via Amazon, e-commerce legal issues, policies concerning auto spare parts, and business-export development with e-commerce platforms amid the digital age are to take place on April 14 and 15./.
