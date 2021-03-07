Society Red Dao ethnic minority people preserve weaving skills The traditional weaving skills of Red Dao ethnic minority people in Hoang Su Phi district, the northern province of Ha Giang, have been preserved and developed together with other features of traditional culture.

Society Argentinean press updated on Vietnam's political situation, socio-economic affairs The Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on March 5 held a meeting with local press agencies to inform them about Vietnam’s political situation and socio-economic development as well as culture and tourism potential.

Society Book on 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations debuts A book featuring 70-year Vietnam-Russia relations compiled by Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh was publicly introduced at a ceremony held by the embassy in Moscow on March 5.

Society National population database a breakthrough in population management A national database on population, which was launched on February 25, is a breakthrough in population management work in the country.