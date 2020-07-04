At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Thirty-two Vietnamese racing drivers received their racing licences during a ceremony in Hanoi on July 4.

The event, held for the first time in Vietnam, was co-hosted by the Vietnam Motorsports Association (VMA) and the Vietnam Motorsports Association Ltd. Co.



The licence presentation ceremony will be held annually on the national scale to honour outstanding sport car racers, who will have chances to be trained by a system under the management of the National Sporting Authority, and accumulate scores.



VMA Chairman Le Khac Hiep said with the international licences, racers could represent Vietnam to compete in international tournaments and others by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), or hone their skills via FIA’s training courses.



At the event, three racers received international licences and the remaining, including three women, were awarded with national licences.

Two junior athletes Pham Hoang Nam and Bui Duc Minh were also granted the CIK – C Junior, the international Go Kart car racing certificate, C class, for the 12-15 age group.



Racers at the event later visited the F1 racetrack in Hanoi where the F1 VinFast Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 will be held.



On the occasion, the first Vietnamese racing drivers joined in a simulated car race “The Vietnamese Racing Show” ./.