329 listed companies fully comply with rules on information disclosure
Some 329 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges have met all information disclosure requirements, 70 companies more than last year, according to a survey on information disclosure on the stock market conducted by the IR Awards 2020 programme.
Winners of IR Awards 2019 (Photo: VNA)
The number of surveyed firms totalled 729, 16 companies more than last year.
Of the 329 listed companies that comply with information disclosure obligations, the real estate industry led in terms of number of businesses, total market capitalisation and net profit, followed by the banking and food - beverage sectors.
Information disclosure is a mandatory obligation for all listed companies on the country’s two stock exchanges. This is also the responsibility of listed firms with the investor community in general and shareholders in particular.
The criteria of the survey was based on regulations prescribed in Circular 155 on information disclosure on the stock market issued by the Ministry of Finance in 2015 and other regulations and notices from relevant State agencies related to information disclosure and sanctioning for violations in disclosure information.
Meeting information disclosure obligations helps increase the quality of investor relations between listed companies and investors in general and shareholders in particular, thereby improving the investment value for shareholders.
Survey results in 2020 show that businesses are increasingly paying more attention to compliance with information disclosure requirements.
The IR Award programme is organised by Vietstock and Finance and Life online newspaper FiLi.vn of the Vietnam Association of Financial Executives.
The annual awards seek to raise awareness among listed companies of the need to comply with disclosure requirements and to have good relations with investors and shareholders in order to have an open, transparent and effective stock market.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in August./.