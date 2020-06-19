Business Development strategy for building material sector to be devised A development strategy is being drawn up for the building material industry for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, as the management and development of the sector are still facing a number of shortcomings.

Business Wood and forestry exports plunge in second quarter The export value of the wood processing and forestry sector was 2.18 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020, dropping 11.3 percent against the first quarter and 20 percent against the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on June 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau to develop modern seaports, logistics services A workshop was held in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on June 18 to seek ways to develop seaports and logistics services, which are important components of the local economy.