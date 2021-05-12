Health Vietnam needs to prepare worst-case scenario for COVID-19: health official The worst-case scenarios in the fight against COVID-19 should be prepared so as to ensure that Vietnam will not have to experience the worst, according to Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.

Health Nurse who went into shock after vaccination taken off ventilator A 31-year-old female nurse who suffered anaphylactic shock after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 10 was taken off a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of the Da Nang General Hospital on Tuesday after recovering sufficiently.