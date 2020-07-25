Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada

340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Canada on a repatriation flight of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on July 24-25.
VNA

  • This is the fourth flight to bring Vietnamese citizens in Canada home (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese citizens queue for check-in at Toronto city’s airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese citizens check-in at Toronto city’s airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese citizens queue for check-in at Toronto city’s airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese citizens queue for check-in at Toronto city’s airport (Photo: VNA)

  • Vietnamese citizens queue for check-in at Toronto city’s airport (Photo: VNA)

Other albums