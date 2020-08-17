Society HCM City's summer volunteer youth campaign enters final day The summer volunteer youth campaign 2020 of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) of HCM City entered its final day on August 16 with various activities for children in 24 districts and wards at a cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,400 USD).

Society Son La border guards arrest six people for illegally entering Vietnam Border guards in the northern border province of Son La said that they had arrested six members of a family for illegally entering Vietnam from Laos.

Society Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has requested VBS provincial and municipal executive boards, training establishments, and places of worship to organise Vu Lan Festival 2020 in the virtual form amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.