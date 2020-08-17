340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada
A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens from Canada were brought home safely on August 15 and 16.
Vietnamese citizens in Canada line up at the airport for boarding procedures (Source: VNA)
The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, Vietnamese representative agencies in Canada, Vietnam Airlines and Canadian authorities.
The flight was arranged by the Vietnamese authorities, Vietnamese representative agencies in Canada, Vietnam Airlines and Canadian authorities.
Passengers included children aged below 18, the elderly, people with severe illnesses, students completing study and facing accommodation difficulties, workers with expired visa and labour contracts, stranded tourists and other especially disadvantaged cases.
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vancouver sent staff to support the citizens at the airport.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were put in place during the flight. After landing at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, crewmembers and passengers were given health checks and put under quarantine in line with regulations.
In the near future, similar flights will be arranged to carry disadvantaged citizens home, with domestic pandemic situation and quarantine capacity taken into account./.