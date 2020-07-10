346 Vietnamese citizens brought from US amid COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese citizens brought home from US (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 346 Vietnamese citizens were brought home safe and sound from the US on July 9.
The flight was arranged by domestic agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the US, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and US agencies.
Passengers were mostly children, pregnant women, students who face difficulties in accommodation and visa extension, and some businessmen and intellectuals.
To help citizens do necessary procedures, the Vietnamese Embassy in Washington DC sent officials to Dulles airport.
Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.
Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the citizens’ aspirations and quarantine capacity in localities./.