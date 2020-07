Health Infographic 67 days pass without new community transmission of COVID-19 The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 349 on June 22 morning, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. This also marks the 67th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

