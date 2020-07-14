Society Remains of 10 martyrs reburied in Dak Nong A memorial and reburial service for remains of 10 martyrs who laid down their lives before 1975 was held at a martyrs’ cemetery in Dak R’lap district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on July 13.

Society Home search conducted for state secret document appropriation case The investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security on July 13 urgently searched the dwelling places of three people in Hanoi for their role in “appropriating state secret documents”.

Society Vietnam supports Myanmar in COVID-19 fight Vietnam Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan on July 13 presented 50,000 USD as a gift of the Vietnamese Government to help the country combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thua Thien-Hue pays tribute to heroic mothers A 460-page book featuring heroic Vietnamese mothers in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue was released on July 13, ahead of the 73rd War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.