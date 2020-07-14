350 Vietnamese citizens fly home from Australia
Vietnam’s competent agencies, its representative offices in Australia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Australia in repatriating 350 Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Vietnamese citizens conduct procedures to fly home at Sydney airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s competent agencies, its representative offices in Australia and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines coordinated with Australia in repatriating 350 Vietnamese citizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers are mostly children, the elderly, pregnant women, students who face difficulties in accommodation and visa extension, and workers whose contracts are expired.
As the Australian Government still applies movement control and shutdowns among states, Vietnam’s representative offices had worked with the host country’s relevant offices to facilitate the citizens’ movement to the airport.
Officials had been also sent to the airport to help them do necessary procedures.
Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.
Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the citizens’ aspirations and quarantine capacity in localities./.