Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Ninh Thuan (VNA) - The 35MWp Nhon Hai - Ninh Thuan Solar Farm was inaugurated in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on July 9.

The project was invested by the LICOGI 16 JSC at a cost of 750 billion VND (nearly 32.5 million USD).

Device installation was completed in late May and it was connected to the national grid one month later.

The 42-ha solar farm was officially put into commercial operation on July 6.

LICOGI 16 General Director Tang Quoc Thuoc said the project will contribute 59 million kWh per year to the national grid, raking in about 136 billion VND annually and creating stable jobs.

Vice Chairman of the Ninh Thuan provincial People’s Committee Le Van Binh spoke highly of the investor’s efforts to ensure that the project, the first ever in the province’s Ninh Hai district, remained on schedule despite many challenges.

He also asked departments, sectors, and authorities in the district to create optimal conditions for the company to invest in related fields, thus contributing to local socio-economic development.

Blessed with abundant sunshine and wind all year round, Ninh Thuan has given priority to wind and solar power, liquefied natural gas, and pumped-storage hydroelectricity projects, in a bid to become the country’s renewable energy hub.

It is now home to 23 operational solar power projects with a combined capacity of about 1,403MWp. By late 2020, eight more projects will have been put into operation, raising total capacity to 2,123MWp and generating approximately 2.5 billion kWh./.