World Foreign capital flow to Indonesia totals 16.07 bln USD in 2019 Governor of the Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo has said foreign capital flow to the country totalled 16.07 billion USD in 2019 despite global economic uncertainties.

World Cambodia: At least seven killed in building collapse As of 1pm on January 4, as many as 25 victims were found, seven of them were dead, after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, a day earlier.

World Indonesia’s low inflation sparks worry about economy Indonesia’s decade-low inflation rate has sparked concern among several economists that it foreshadows a further weakening of the largest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand moves to tackle drought The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry of Thailand is planning to build 421 more water storage facilities in the fight against a looming water shortage.