36 dead, 23 rescued from collapsed building in Cambodia
Phnom Penh (VNA) - A total of 36 people were killed while 23 others have been rescued from the debris of a building under construction that collapsed in Cambodia, an official said on January 5 after a two-day search for survivors.
Rescue efforts concluded on the same day as the final numbers of deaths and survivors was announced by Kun Kim, First Vice President of the National Committee Disaster Management.
The unfinished seven-story building located in the southern Cambodian province of Kep, around 160 km (99 miles) south of Phnom Penh, collapsed at around 4:30pm on January 3.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to donate 50,000 USD to the dead victims and USD 10,000 to the injured.
The leader wrote on his Facebook page that he will give an additional 2,500 USD to each family of the deceased to help them with funeral ceremonies. The funding is sourced from the state budget and donors.
More than 1.4 million USD has been raised so far in support of the victims./.