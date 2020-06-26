Politics UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

Politics Vietnam backs Afghan-led peace process Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, reaffirmed Vietnam’s backing for Afghan-led peace process and called for parties involved to promote the implementation of the peace process.

Politics PM commends public security force’s performance in first half Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has applauded the achievements of the people’s public security force in the first half of 2020 which, he said, greatly helped ensure political security, social order and safety, and, especially, COVID-19 control.