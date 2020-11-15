Speaking at the closing ceremony, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said that leaders of ASEAN countries discussed and agreed on a range of drastic and practical measures to boost cooperation to respond to and overcome challenges facing the bloc, including the COVID-19 pandemic and to make the ASEAN Community become stronger and truly become a nucleus of the region with people always put at the centre.



The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement after eight years of talks demonstrates the strong commitment and determination of regional countries to promote economic connectivity and liberalisation, PM Phuc stresed.



At the closing ceremony, Vietnam handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei Darussalam which will be chair of the bloc in 2021./.

VNA