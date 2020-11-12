The 37th ASEAN Summit’s plenary session will be followed by a ceremony to announce the results of mid-term review of master plans for the implementation of the ASEAN Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and the establishment of the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies to respond to medical emergencies. In the photo: Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Hanoi, November 12. (Photo: VNA)