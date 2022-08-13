The Participatory 3D Mapping (P3DM) project in Cuc Phuong National Park has been developed recently under a cooperative arrangement between the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the park. The P3DM model is expected to help with the management and protection of local natural resources.

The model was formed from May to July 2022 with support from teachers and students at the Nho Quan B High School in Nho Quan district, Ninh Binh province, along with residents in the 18 villages located in the park’s core and buffer zones in Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, and Thanh Hoa provinces.

The model was conducted at villages in and around Cuc Phuong National Park, the first national park of Vietnam. The aim was to address challenges in sustaining viable ecotourism products in and around the national park and to engage local ethnic minority communities in developing new sustainable and resilient community-based ecotourism itineraries that also support post-COVID-19 recovery.

The model will continually be updated with the participation of relevant parties and the utilisation of digital technology and the internet, to help turn the park into a sustainable tourist destination./.

VNA