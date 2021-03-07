40 illegal immigrants found in HCM City
Ho Chi Minh City’s police have detected 40 foreigners, all Chinese, who entered Vietnam illegally on March 5-6.
Some of the illegal immigrants arrested. (Photo: VNA)
Of the people, five were found staying at a hotel and confessed that they came illegally to Vietnam from China’s Fujian province via unofficial channels in Vietnam’s northern border region, and caught a bus to the city.
Thirteen others were found on a bus parked in front of another hotel where the remainders were staying in.
The local police have instructed competent forces to collect samples of the people for COVID-19 testing, and put them into quarantine in line with pandemic prevention and control regulations.
Their illegal immigration is also under further investigation./.