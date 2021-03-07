Society Vietnam strictly controls vehicle emissions to improve air quality The Ministry of Transport has implemented a series of measures to control the emission of pollutants from motor vehicles, Head of the ministry’s Department of Environment, Tran Anh Duong, has said.

Society Vietnam in fifth place in happy planet index rankings Vietnam has surpassed the likes of Bhutan to rank fifth among a total of 140 countries worldwide in the Happy Planet Index results, coming in second in the Asia-Pacific region.

Society Red Dao ethnic minority people preserve weaving skills The traditional weaving skills of Red Dao ethnic minority people in Hoang Su Phi district, the northern province of Ha Giang, have been preserved and developed together with other features of traditional culture.

Society Campaign “For Women’s Smiles” launched The Vietnam Women’s Union, the Institute for Development & Community Health (LIGHT), and the UN Women in Vietnam jointly organised an virtual programme to celebrate the International Women’s Day (March 8) and launch the campaign “For Women’s Smile” in Hanoi, central Thua Thien-Hue province, and Ho Chi Minh City on March 6.