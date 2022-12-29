4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Hoa Binh
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck Da Bac district in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on December 29, but no damage or casualties were reported, according to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute of Geophysics.
It was the second earthquake to hit the district in December. The first, with a magnitude of 3.9, struck the locality on December 14, and also fortunately did not cause any damage.
Director of the Institute of Geophysics Nguyen Xuan Anh said the centre continues to monitor seismic activities in the area to keep residents informed.
According to Anh, residents should respond to earthquake and tsunami warnings and move to safe areas./.