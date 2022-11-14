Politics National Assembly passes two draft revised laws Legislators adopted the draft revised Inspection Law and the draft revised Petroleum Law during the ongoing fourth session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi on November 14.

Politics Welcome ceremony held for New Zealand Prime Minister Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 14 afternoon hosted a welcome ceremony for his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern who is on an official visit to Vietnam until November 17.

Politics German Chancellor concludes Vietnam’s visit German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his high-ranking entourage left Hanoi on November 14 morning, concluding a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela forge cooperation between localities The association of Vietnam’s friends in Venezuela’s Mérida made its debut at a recent ceremony held by the Foundation for the Cultural Development of the Mérida State (Fundecem), with Ambassador Le Viet Duyen attending.