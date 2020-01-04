Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs: inter-gov’t committee meeting a success Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith affirmed that the 42nd meeting of the Vietnam – Laos Inter-Governmental Committee is a success.

Politics Vietnamese, Hungarian parties hope for stronger cooperation Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong received a delegation of Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance, led by its Vice President Katalin Novak in Hanoi on January 3.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Myanmar over Independence Day Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 3 sent a message of congratulations to President of Myanmar U Win Myint on the occasion of Myanmar’s 72nd Independence Day (January 4, 1948-2020).

Society Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.