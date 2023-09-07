43rd ASEAN Summit: US affirms enduring commitment to Southeast Asia
US Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – US Vice President Kamala Harris on September 6 affirmed that the US has an enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and, more broadly, to the Indo-Pacific.
Addressing the 11th ASEAN-US Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Harris said ASEAN is at the centre of the US’ commitments to the Indo-Pacific.
“And I’m pleased that our collective vision for the Indo-Pacific is in strong alignment,” she said.
“To further strengthen our ties, I’m also pleased that our ambassador to ASEAN, Yohannes Abraham, is here in Jakarta. He has been a close advisor to President Biden and to me since we took office, and I know his leadership will help make progress on the many issues we will discuss today.”
To ensure this elevated partnership reaches its full potential, the leaders of ASEAN and the US are announcing their intent to establish, through a public-private partnership, the first-ever US-ASEAN Centre in Washington, DC, according to the Vice President.
The centre will facilitate official ASEAN engagements and support further exchange between people, businesses, and academic institutions, she said.
In his opening remarks, Indonesian President Joko Widodo – ASEAN Chair 2023 – said Southeast Asia is a very promising region, noting it is predicted that in 2045 it will be the heart of international trade and contributing 5.4% to the global GDP.
Therefore, sustainable and solid partnership between ASEAN and the US certainly will benefit both sides.
“But the partnership will only be possible through a strong commitment by both parties in maintaining regional peace and stability,” he stressed.
ASEAN has agreed to continue functioning as the locomotive of peace and stability in the region, where Indo-Pacific must become a platform for collaboration, the President continued.
“On that note, ASEAN invites the US to be a positive force, to create an Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous through inclusive concrete cooperation,” he said./.