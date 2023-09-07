World Australia commits deeper engagement with Southeast Asia Australia’s key message at the 43rd ASEAN and related meetings is to give priority to deepening its engagement with Southeast Asia, Ambassador of the Australian mission to ASEAN Will Nankervis told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Jakarta.

World Malaysia strives to meet domestic rice demand Malaysia’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is confident that white rice production in the country will recover within a month through the Special Local White Rice Programme.

World Thailand to liberalise oil imports The Thai Ministry of Energy will liberalise oil imports by allowing private companies to import finished oil products, to provide more options to consumers in the wake of high energy prices, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was cited by local media as saying.