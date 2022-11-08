442 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 8
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,506,656 with 442 new cases recorded on November 8, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 227 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,605,008.
Meanwhile, there are 77 patients needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,166.
As of the end of November 7, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 262,384,407 with 74,472 doses administered on November 7./.