Health Vietnam targets ample vaccine supply for domestic use till 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision approving a programme to ensure vaccine supplies for vaccination till 2030.

Health 359 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 5 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,608 with 359 new cases recorded on November 5, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Additional 339 COVID-19 cases confirmed on November 4 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,505,249 with 339 new cases recorded on November 4, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam, US firms partner in medical glove production A ceremony was held in Hanoi on Novemer 3, 2022, to sign a cooperation agreement in technology transfer of medical gloves production between Vietnam and the US, along with a consultation seminar on US EB-5 immigration investment and employment-based immigration EB-3.