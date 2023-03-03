Epicentre of the earthquake (star) in Muong Te district, Lai Chau province on March 3 (Photo: Institute of Geophysics)

Hanoi (VNA) – A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit Muong Te district in the northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau at about 4.49 am on March 3 without posing any risk of natural hazards, according to the Institute of Geophysics.

Nguyen Xuan Anh, director of the institute, said that the Vietnam Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Centre under the institute is continuing to monitor the developments of the phenomenon.

Previously, on March 1 evening, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit Tuan Giao district in Dien Bien province which borders Lai Chau province./.