Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR RI) Puan Maharani speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) opened in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 7 with the participation of 568 delegates.



Of the delegates, there are parliament heads of nine ASEAN member countries and representatives from 17 observers and guest countries together with nine international organisations.



Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended the opening ceremony.



Speaking at the event, Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives (DPR RI) Puan Maharani affirmed that AIPA-44 is an opportunity for the parliaments of Southeast Asian countries to strengthen their commitment to respond to global and regional challenges and issues.



She said that AIPA will work for the people's aspirations for a safe, peaceful, prosperous, healthy, civilized, and friendly life, and at the same time, find common points for commitments despite differences among member countries.



Emphasising that stability is a prerequisite for economic development and growth in Southeast Asia, contributing to global economic stability and growth, the chair of AIPA 43 pledged that AIPA will continue to promote necessary commitments to maintain and ensure a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Southeast Asia.



With the theme of "Responsive Parliaments for A Stable and Prosperous ASEAN," AIPA-44 highlights the adaptability of ASEAN parliaments in the context of regional and international fluctuations, with an emphasis on dialogue and consultation and strengthened coordination between legislative and executive channels, contributing to strengthening solidarity and centrality of ASEAN.





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (sixth, from left) and heads of delegations to the AIPA-44 pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Taking place through August 11, AIPA-44 will discuss important issues including the need to reduce geopolitical tensions due to competition between major powers in Southeast Asia; the Myanmar situation; efforts to develop a green economy, renewable energy in Southeast Asia to help deal with the climate crisis; promotion of a stronger participation of young people in political forums, including parliaments.



AIPA-44 is also a forum for ASEAN parliamentarians to share experiences and views to build a better future for the region. It is expected to adopt a joint communiqué, demonstrating the parliaments' strong commitment to be part of the solution to the immediate crises.





Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani receives heads of delegations to the AIPA-44. (Photo: VNA)

Also the same day, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives Puan Maharani received heads of delegations to the AIPA-44.



Puan emphasised that AIPA-44 is important for AIPA in addressing common challenges toward building proactive and adaptive parliaments for a stable and prosperous ASEAN region.



She hoped that the delegates will have concrete, practical, useful contributions on the principle of consensus.



The heads of the delegations highly appreciated the topic of the AIPA-44 General Assembly, agreeing that now is a very important time to strengthen cooperation in ASEAN and AIPA.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue highly appreciated Indonesia's preparation for the organisation of the AIPA-44, and noted his approval of the meeting's topic and its specific agenda.



On this occasion, Hue thanked the Indonesian House of Representatives and Speaker Puan Maharani for their welcome for him and the Vietnamese NA’s high-ranking delegation not only within the framework of the AIPA-44 but also during his first official visit to Indonesia./.