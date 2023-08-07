With the theme of "Responsive Parliaments for A Stable and Prosperous ASEAN," AIPA-44 highlights the adaptability of ASEAN parliaments in the context of regional and international fluctuations, with an emphasis on dialogue and consultation and strengthened coordination between legislative and executive channels, contributing to strengthening solidarity and centrality of ASEAN.

Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue raised key proposals at the first plenary session of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 7.

The Vietnamese legislator suggested enhancing solidarity, centrality and strategic values of ASEAN.

Hue suggested taking peace as the goal, dialogue as the tool, and cooperation as the motto to address disputes in the spirit of respect for law, in line with common principles and code of conduct, as well as international law.

He called for stronger intra-bloc cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, technology transfer, finance-monetary, safe and sustainable digital transformation, and just energy transition.

ASEAN should foster relations with its partners to narrow development gaps, effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges, he said.

Hue used this occasion to invite representatives from the ASEAN parliaments and observers to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, slated for September in Hanoi./.

