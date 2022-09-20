Politics Brazil invites Vietnamese firms to attend International Coffee Week Representatives of the administration of Brazil's Minas Gerais state invited Vietnamese firms to participate in the International Coffee Week from November 16-18 and the Security & Defence Exhibition slated for November in Belo Horizonte city.

Politics Vietnamese foreign minister attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on behalf of the Vietnamese President, paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 19.

Politics Vietnam makes active contributions to AEM-54, related meetings The Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien contributed constructive ideas to strengthen economic cooperation among ASEAN member states and between them with their partners at the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54) and related meetings in Cambodia last week.