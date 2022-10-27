484 new COVID-19 cases recorded on October 27
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,498,873 with 484 new cases recorded on October 27, according to the Ministry of Health.
With 324 patients given the all clear during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 10,602,259.
Meanwhile, there are 64 patients needing breathing support.
Three deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,165.
As of the end of October 26, the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected was 261,608,532 with 96,085 doses administered on October 26./.