500 to join Vietnam Coast Guard’s friendship exchange
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) will hold a friendship exchange in Hanoi from December 8-11 with the participation of 500.
Introducing the programme at a December 1 press conference, Major General Tran Van Xuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the force, said the event aims to enhance mutual understanding, build on trust, and create high consensus in cooperation between the VCG and other law enforcement forces at sea of countries in the region, especially neighbouring countries and those with bordering seas.
Participating foreign forces consist of those from the Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.
The exchange is set to feature courtesy calls, bilateral meetings, a conference, a defence exhibition, and a trip to Hanoi’s historical and cultural destinations.
The VCG has so far signed cooperation pacts with equivalent law enforcement agencies of nine countries – China, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Cambodia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia./.