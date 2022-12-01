Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman meets Australian minister, parliamentarians National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had meetings with Australian Minister of Education Jason Clare, and leaders of the opposition in the House of Representatives and the Senate Peter Dutton and Simon Birmingham on December 1, as part of the activities in his ongoing official visit to the nation.

Politics PM urges state management agencies to have higher sense of responsibility When businesses and people meet difficulties, state management agencies must have a higher sense of responsibility, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing the government’s regular meeting in Hanoi on December 1.

Politics President to pay state visit to RoK President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a high-ranking delegation will pay a state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from December 4-6.