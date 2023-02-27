Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén (L) presents gift to a leader of Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén held a working session with authorities of the central province of Quang Tri on February 27 to discuss activities marking the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in the south of Vietnam (September 1973).



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam said Quang Tri always values cooperation opportunities with Cuba in agriculture and stays ready to welcome Cuban firms operating in culture, tourism, health care and education.



He said scheduled activities for the occasion include a State-level meeting in September, a Vietnam-Cuba photo exhibition, a seminar on the 62nd anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties and Cuban leader’s visit to Quang Tri, a floral tribute and tree planting at Fidel Park in Dong Ha city, and visits to relic sites where Fidel Castro arrived in 1973.



Cuban Ambassador Guillén, for his part, wished that ties between Vietnam and Cuba, and between Quang Tri and Cuba in particular, would be further tightened in culture, tourism, sport and economy.



On the occasion, the Cuban delegation also visited venues scheduled for the celebration./.