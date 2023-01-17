Stressing the strategic significance of the Paris Agreement, the minister said the victory was the result of the indomitable struggle and the great sacrifice of the Vietnamese army and people on the political, military and diplomatic fronts under the sound leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.Lessons drawn from the Paris Agreement negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence, he continued.The diplomatic sector, under the Party leadership, is resolved to grow in a more professional, comprehensive and modern fashion, contributing to realising the aspirations, visions and targets of development set at the 13th National Party Congress.

Delegates in a group photo (Source: VNA)

Speaking at the meeting, Binh called the Paris Agreement a victory decisive to the path towards the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, saying it was the result of the nearly 20-year struggle.She also highlighted the solidarity and strong support from the international community, which, she said, gave strengths to Vietnam both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.Expressing her pride of the nation and the Party, Binh said she believes that under the sound leadership of the Party and good national traditions, Vietnam will develop more strongly and sustainably.Hélène Luc, Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that her sentiments and happiness in the signing day have remained intact./.