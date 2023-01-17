50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in Hanoi
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son speaks at the meeting. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on January 17 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973-2023).
Prominent among the participants was former Vice President and former Foreign Minister Nguyen Thi Binh, who was head of the negotiation delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam at the Paris Conference.
The Paris Agreement was the result of the longest and most difficult struggle in the history of Vietnam's diplomacy, with over 202 public meetings held over four years, eight months and 14 days.
In his remarks, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son recalled the negotiations and signing of the accord five decades ago, which together with previous ones like the Geneva Agreement in 1954, created a premise for the Vietnamese people to realise their aspirations for peace, national independence, national reunification and prosperous development.
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Stressing the strategic significance of the Paris Agreement, the minister said the victory was the result of the indomitable struggle and the great sacrifice of the Vietnamese army and people on the political, military and diplomatic fronts under the sound leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.
Lessons drawn from the Paris Agreement negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence, he continued.
The diplomatic sector, under the Party leadership, is resolved to grow in a more professional, comprehensive and modern fashion, contributing to realising the aspirations, visions and targets of development set at the 13th National Party Congress.
Delegates in a group photo (Source: VNA)Speaking at the meeting, Binh called the Paris Agreement a victory decisive to the path towards the liberation of South Vietnam and national reunification, saying it was the result of the nearly 20-year struggle.
She also highlighted the solidarity and strong support from the international community, which, she said, gave strengths to Vietnam both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.
Expressing her pride of the nation and the Party, Binh said she believes that under the sound leadership of the Party and good national traditions, Vietnam will develop more strongly and sustainably.
Hélène Luc, Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association, affirmed that her sentiments and happiness in the signing day have remained intact./.