Politics Infographic Valuable lessons of the Paris Peace Accords Lessons drawn from the Paris Peace Accords negotiations, signing and implementation have maintained their values, even in the Party and the State’s foreign policy during the present cause of reform, national development and defence.

Politics Party General Secretary meets Party, State leaders, former leaders ahead of Tet Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a meeting with leaders and former leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) in Hanoi on January 19, on the threshold of the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Tet occasion A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on January 19, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.