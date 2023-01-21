Politics PM pays Tet visits to Hanoi’s hospitals Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Viet Duc University Hospital and the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi on January 21, the day before the Lunar New Year (Tet) - Vietnam’s biggest national festival begins.

Politics NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on January 20 offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics PM pays respect to late government leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in tribute to late government leaders Pham Hung, Vo Van Kiet and Phan Van Khai and visited their families in Ho Chi Minh City on January 20, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Politics Party leader offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on January 20 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival - the biggest and longest festival of Vietnamese people.