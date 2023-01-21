50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords signing celebrated in French city
A ceremony was held in Choisy-le-Roi city of France on January 19 to mark 50 years since the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (January 27, 1973).
Participants pose for a photo in front of House No 11 on Darthé street, which accommodated secret meetings between Special Advisor to the delegation of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam Le Duc Tho and US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. (Photo: VNA)
In his speech, Choisy-le-Roi Mayor Tonino Panetta reviewed the historical context that had turned his city into the place for hosting the delegation of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, as well as secret talks between Special Advisor to the delegation Le Duc Tho and US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Since then, relations between Choisy-le-Roi and Vietnam have remained particularly strong as seen in the French city’s twin relationship with Dong Da district of Hanoi and many cultural exchanges between the two sides, he said.
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang affirmed that Vietnam always highly values the role of Choisy-le-Roi, which shares the common values on peace and solidarity with the Southeast Asian nation.
He expressed his delight at the solidarity and friendship maintained between the two countries, including between Val-de-Marne and Vietnamese localities, especially Choisy-le-Roi and Dong Da, that has become a role model for decentralised cooperation.
The diplomat said he hopes the two sides will uphold this tradition in the time ahead so as to preserve the friendship and solidarity among future generations.
Prior to the ceremony, participants had visited the places associated with the signing of the Paris Peace Accords 50 years ago.
Panetta told the Vietnam News Agency that the signing of the Paris Peace Accords was significant to both Vietnam and the US, as well as Choisy-le-Roi since the reception of the delegation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam’s Government in the city helped promote the negotiations.
Later on January 19, participants watched a documentary film by Daniel Roussel that focused on secret talks, which were stressful battles of mind, from 1968 to 1973 between Special Advisor to the delegation of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam Le Duc Tho and US National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
To reach the Paris Peace Accords, nearly 250 open and secret meetings took place from March 1968 to January 1973, making this the longest diplomatic negotiation of Vietnam and the world in the 20th century. More than 40 secret sessions were held in Choisy-le-Roi, Gif-sur-Yvette, and Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche cities in the suburbs of Paris./.
